Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Up 0%

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.