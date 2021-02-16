Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. Strattec Security comprises approximately 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 2.69% of Strattec Security worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STRT opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.53 million, a P/E ratio of -219.22, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. Strattec Security Co. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

