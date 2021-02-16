Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Straumann presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Straumann stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.52. 7,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.17.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

