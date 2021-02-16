Streamit Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $53.00 (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Streamit Coin has a market cap of $15,749.11 and approximately $53.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin Profile

Streamit Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

