Streamr (DATA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.56 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $82.96 million and $7.56 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00904775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00049050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.92 or 0.05085260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00032760 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,810,058 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

