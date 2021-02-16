Strid Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Strid Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF accounts for 1.0% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.84% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.92. 1,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $96.33.

