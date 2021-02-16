Strid Group LLC Has $63.75 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 17.2% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $63,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,223.0% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 524,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 501,625 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after purchasing an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,420,000 after purchasing an additional 348,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. 43,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.