Strid Group LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Strid Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strid Group LLC owned 0.85% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 12,264,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,352,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,127,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,614,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 316,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,833,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $43.01.

