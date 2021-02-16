Strid Group LLC Has $97.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strid Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,071,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 26.3% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $97,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

