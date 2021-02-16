Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Stride alerts:

In other Stride news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stride by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stride by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.