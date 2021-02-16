Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $4.98. Strongbridge Biopharma shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 94,789 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strongbridge Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

The firm has a market cap of $263.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

