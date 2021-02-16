StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $642.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,358,336,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,945,141,902 tokens. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.