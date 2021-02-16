Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 202,864 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $248.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

