Stryker (NYSE:SYK) versus Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Financial Analysis

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.35% 20.94% 8.77% Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57%

This table compares Stryker and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 6.25 $2.08 billion $8.26 29.97 Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.06 $4.70 billion $1.58 24.00

Boston Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stryker. Boston Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stryker and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 2 6 14 1 2.61 Boston Scientific 0 4 16 2 2.91

Stryker presently has a consensus target price of $228.61, suggesting a potential downside of 7.66%. Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $42.78, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Stryker.

Volatility & Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

