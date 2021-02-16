S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Shares Gap Down to $2,300.00

Shares of S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), but opened at GBX 2,210 ($28.87). S&U plc (SUS.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,258.30 ($29.50), with a volume of 21,270 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 74.31 and a quick ratio of 74.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,205.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,842.26. The stock has a market cap of £274.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from S&U plc (SUS.L)’s previous dividend of $22.00. S&U plc (SUS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of S&U plc (SUS.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total value of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

About S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

