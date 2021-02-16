Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,434.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $4,434.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.09 or 0.00890786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.46 or 0.05023001 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

