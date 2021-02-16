Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Up 26.2% in January

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 14th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,372 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 333,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 31.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. 499,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $995.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.60.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

