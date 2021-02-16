Suez’s (SZEVF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SZEVF stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836. Suez has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Suez Company Profile

SUEZ SA engages in the provision of water and waste management services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Water Europe; Recycling and Recovery Europe; International; Water Technologies and Solutions; and Other. The Water Europe segment involves in the water distribution and treatment services.

