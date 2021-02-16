Suez’s (SZEVF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Suez (OTCMKTS:SZEVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SZEVF stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836. Suez has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.
Suez Company Profile
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Suez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.