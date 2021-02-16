SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, SUKU has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $19.57 million and approximately $446,470.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00063146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00259743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00080255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00069829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00418935 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00184169 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,183,314 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

Buying and Selling SUKU

SUKU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars.

