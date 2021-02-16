Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUOPY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Sumco stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. Sumco has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

