Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $81.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

