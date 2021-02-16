Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $1.06 Million in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $291.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day moving average is $234.53.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

