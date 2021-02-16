Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NYSE:FTV opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

