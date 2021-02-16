Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after buying an additional 95,976 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $164.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

