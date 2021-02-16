Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,857 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

NYSE:MET opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

