Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,303 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in The Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

