Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 876 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $2,105,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.