Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of TransUnion worth $162,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in TransUnion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock worth $4,959,437 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $95.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $102.80.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.