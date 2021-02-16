Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $215,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $477.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $479.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

