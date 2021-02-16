Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779,210 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 148,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of Best Buy worth $177,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 3,013.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,914,000 after buying an additional 468,861 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Best Buy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,942,000 after buying an additional 307,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $120.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

