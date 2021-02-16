Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Waste Management worth $189,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock worth $4,070,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

