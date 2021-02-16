Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310,821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Emerson Electric worth $168,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

