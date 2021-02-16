Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 457,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Illumina worth $196,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $504.76 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $983,850.00. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,657 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

