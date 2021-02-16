Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $159.53 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320,818 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Edison International worth $159,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

EIX opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.