Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $170.08 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 656,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Boston Scientific worth $170,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

