Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $188.30 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 283.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906,833 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Unity Software worth $188,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 784.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

U stock opened at $126.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.82. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on U shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

