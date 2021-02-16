Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $188.92 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Humana worth $188,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Humana by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $380.64 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.63. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.