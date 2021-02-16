Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $204.81 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,131 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Veeva Systems worth $204,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $318.03 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $319.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.81 and a 200-day moving average of $278.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

