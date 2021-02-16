Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $223.44 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Crown Castle International worth $223,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after buying an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after buying an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

