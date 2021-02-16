Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.02% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $205,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,177,000 after buying an additional 3,668,035 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,519,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after purchasing an additional 765,177 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,846,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,311 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

