Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of KE worth $216,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.04.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.