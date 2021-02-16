Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 580,223 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of Equity Residential worth $157,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Equity Residential by 143.2% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,808 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 736.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 737,508 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $33,801,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after buying an additional 579,792 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,307,000 after buying an additional 484,815 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.19.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.