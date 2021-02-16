Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,344 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of CoStar Group worth $149,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $939.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $905.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $869.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Truist upped their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

