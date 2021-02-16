Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Dollar General worth $210,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.83.

Shares of DG opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

