Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of NIO worth $167,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 20.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000.

NIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

