Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,977,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.65% of Simon Property Group worth $168,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,180,000 after buying an additional 200,076 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,555,000 after buying an additional 536,850 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,682,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,794,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after buying an additional 885,866 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $142.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

