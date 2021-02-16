Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 577,018 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $191,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

