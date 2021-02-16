Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 103,849 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 103,849 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Ecolab worth $185,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

Shares of ECL opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average is $206.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.