Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 132,693 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132,693 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of IQVIA worth $212,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $192.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

