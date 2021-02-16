Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,345,781 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,004,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,345,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Enbridge worth $191,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

